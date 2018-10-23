Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Oct. 23

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 | 8:06 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

If you’d like your group, club or organization’s event to be featured in this column, please email your information to cpinto-smith@tribweb.com . Please include a daytime telephone number.

————

The annual Sewickley Halloween Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in front of borough building, 601 Thorn St.

Line-up will be at 10 a.m. and the parade will process through the business district and back to the borough building, where parade sponsor the Quaker Valley Rotary Club will serve hotdogs, drinks and treats.

A trick-or-treat will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the borough business district. Posters are displayed on the doors of participating businesses. Candy will be passed out to those in costume.

——-

The Tull Family Theater, 418 Walnut St., will host an open casting call for the Emmy-nominated series, “Manhunter,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 inside the theater Esmark and Bouchard Family Community Room.

Casting agents are seeking individuals over the age of 18 to fill a wide variety of background roles for filming in and around Pittsburgh. No experience is required.

There is no need to bring a photo. Photos will be taken on a first come, first served basis. For details, visit the mindhunter casting call website.

Carol Pinto-Smith is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Carol at cpinto-smith@tribweb.com .