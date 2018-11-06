Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Nov. 6

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Little Hill United Methodist Church, 2350 Magee Road Extension, Franklin Park, will host an Election Day soup and salad dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Come before or after you vote. Cost is $10; age 5 to 12, $5.

Members of the Sewickley Music Club are welcome to attend, “Stage Right to Stage Left,” at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St.

The West Hills Symphonic Band, featuring Clem Rolin, music director and principal conductor, and John Pasin, retired commander and conductor of the President’s Own Navy Band, will perform.

Carol Pinto-Smith is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Carol at cpinto-smith@tribweb.com .