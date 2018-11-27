Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Nov. 27

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Sewickley Public Library has two special events happening tomorrow — one aimed at elementary age kids looking to unwind and another for students who simply love to say “awwwww.”

Spa Make ‘n’ Take for grades 2 to 5 will be held Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Have you always wanted to make your own bath and beauty products? Join the group for a fun and interactive workshop where participants will make and take home their own products including body lotion, lip balm, masks and more. Materials fee is $2, and space is limited. You can register online until 9 p.m. tonight. After that, call 412-741-0937 or stop by the circulation desk in the Children’s Department.

Also on Wednesday at the library, get ready for an epic Baby Animal Battle , happening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will answer the pressing question, “What is the cutest animal of all time?” Is it a puppy or a kitten? A baby hedgehog or baby otter?

Join the group as they watch baby animal videos, vote on their favorites and decide, once and for all, what video is cuter than all the rest!

Snacks will be included. The event is open to students in grades 4 and up, and registration is recommended. Contact Bridget Clark 412-741-6920 or clarkb@einetwork.net.

