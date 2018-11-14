Here’s what’s happening around town: Wednesday, Nov. 14

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Looking for something fun to do this week? Your community has you covered!

—

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes at Old Economy Village? Find out at Mysteries of the Museum starting this evening at 6 p.m. Attendees can view artifacts in storage rarely seen by the human eye.

Light refreshments and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. Participants are permitted and encouraged to bring along their favorite beverage — alcoholic or otherwise — to enjoy afterward. Just remember to watch your step as the group will travel on some old stone stairways as part of the tour.

Cost is $20. Contact Chloe Thomas at 724-266-4500 ext. 113 or c-chlthoma@pa.gov for more information and to register.

—

Also at Old Economy, get ready to welcome Jeffrey Snedden, a writer and historical researcher based out of Beaver County, who will give a lecture in the Visitor Center tomorrow from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

He will discuss the streetcar history of Beaver County.

This event is free and open to the public.

Details: oldeconomyvillage.org

—

Does anything sound better right now – or ever, really — than a make-your-own-smores buffet? Join Sewickley Heights History Center and Fern Hollow Nature Center for just that and more during a cozy autumn evening around the bonfire with friends and family Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at 1901 Glen Mitchell Road. In addition to the smores buffet, the Brats & Beers event will feature, naturally, brats and beer as well as sauerkraut, warm apple cider and lawn games for the kids. The event is BYOS – bring your own seating.

Details/tickets: sewickleyheightshistory.org or 412-741-4487

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!