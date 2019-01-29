Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Jan. 29

Sewickley Heights History Center continues the free lecture series “On the Shoulders of Giants” with board member Tim Appleton at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

This week, the series, which expands on the first early industrialist families to settle in Sewickley Heights, will focus on the Rea family.

RSVP to staff@sewickleyheightshistory.org, 412-741-4487 or at sewickleyheightshistory.org.

The history center is located at 1901 Glen Mitchell Road, Sewickley.

