Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Jan. 22

Have a little one who’s just about ready for school?

Head to the Preschool/Kindergarten Open House for Parents event tomorrow from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sewickley Public Library.

Representatives from preschools, childcare centers and kindergartens in the Quaker Valley area will be available to answer questions about their programs. Back-to-school time might seem far away, but registration for many spots begins in February.

No registration is required. Questions? Call the Sewickley Public Library Children’s Department at 412-741-0937 or email sewchildek@einetwork.net.

