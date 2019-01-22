Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Jan. 22

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Have a little one who’s just about ready for school?

Head to the Preschool/Kindergarten Open House for Parents event tomorrow from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sewickley Public Library.

Representatives from preschools, childcare centers and kindergartens in the Quaker Valley area will be available to answer questions about their programs. Back-to-school time might seem far away, but registration for many spots begins in February.

No registration is required. Questions? Call the Sewickley Public Library Children’s Department at 412-741-0937 or email sewchildek@einetwork.net.

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!