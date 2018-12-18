Here’s what’s happening around town: Tuesday, Dec. 18

Looking to go walking in a Winter Wonderland? Depending on the forecast, that could be just what awaits those who attend the Allegheny Land Trust’s Starlight Stroll from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Strollers will enjoy the opportunity to explore one of our local greenspaces after dark. The event, happening at the Audubon Greenway off Magree Road, is perfect for families and community groups.

Pre-registration is highly recommended and required for groups of five or more.

Be sure to bundle up!

