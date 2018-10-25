Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Oct. 25

Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 6:42 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

————

The Sewickley Heights History Center and Fern Hollow Nature Center , 1901 Glen Mitchell Road, will host an event for the whole family, Brats and Beers, from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the center.

Brats, sauerkraut, warm apple cider, beer and a s’mores buffet will be served. There will be a bonfire and lawn games for children.

Admission is $25; children younger than 12, free. For tickets, visit the center website.

——-

The Sewickley Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at Sewickley Valley War Memorial Park, 811 Blackburn Road.

Medals will be awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers and the top three males and females in their respective age groups. Race day registration and bib pick-up will be at 8 a.m.

Participants are urged to register in advance online. T-shirts will be awarded to those who register by Oct. 31. A pre-event packet pickup will be from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Sewickley Valley YMCA Community Activity Center, 625 Blackburn Road. For a cost schedule and registration information, visit event registration page.

Proceeds will benefit the Sewickley Valley YMCA Faith In Action program, a program designed to meet the transportation needs of the elderly and provide rides to medical treatments and doctor appointments.

Carol Pinto-Smith is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Carol at cpinto-smith@tribweb.com .