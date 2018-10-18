Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Oct. 18

Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 7:00 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

If you’d like your group, club or organization’s event to be featured in this column, please email your information to cpinto-smith@tribweb.com . Please include a daytime telephone number.

————

The Children’s Department at Sewickley Public Library will host its fourth annual Halloween Fashion Show from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 after the borough Halloween parade.

Children can walk the red carpet, have their photo taken with pumpkins and enjoy Halloween music.

Everyone is welcome. No registration is required.

——-

Communities First – Sewickley Valley and the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania invite medical professionals and the public to a symposium, “The Shale Gas Industry, Plastics and Our Health,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Sweetwater Center for the Arts , 200 Broad St., Sewickley.

Speakers will include Dr. Marsha Haley, a radiation oncologist at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital; nurse educator Carole Perry and medical outreach coordinator Debbie Larson, both of the South West Pennsylvania Environmental Health Project.

For details, visit the Communities First website or Communities First – Sewickley Valley on Facebook.

Carol Pinto-Smith is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Carol at cpinto-smith@tribweb.com .