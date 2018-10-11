Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Oct. 11

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 8:54 AM

The Western Pennsylvania Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Edgeworth Elelmentary School, 200 Meadow Lane, Edgeworth.

Guest speaker Mark Laubaucher will discuss chemical and biological warfare in the Civil War.

The Roundtable is a non-profit educational institution that promotes the study of the American Civil War. New members are welcome.

For details, visit the group’s website .

Yoga in Sewickley will offer a Pranayama 101 class at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the center, 427 Broad St., Sewickley.

Pranayama is the practice of controlling the breath, which is the life force or prana, running through the body.

Cost is $20. Reservations are required. For reservations, call 412-616-9791.

