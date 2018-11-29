Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Nov. 29

Does an evening of live orchestra performances sound like music to your ears? Head to the Quaker Valley Middle & High School Orchestra Winter Concert tonight at 7 p.m.

Students will be getting everyone in the festive spirit by playing holiday selections.

The event will be held in the Quaker Valley Middle School Auditorium at 618 Harbaugh St.

Details: qvsd.org

Sewickley Heights History Center will hold its free lecture series “On The Shoulders of Giants” by board member Tim Appleton at 7 p.m. tonight. The series expands on the first dozen early industrialist families to settle in Sewickley Heights and expands on their cooperation in industry and philanthropy. RSVP online at sewickleyheightshistory.org , call 412-741-4487 or email staff@sewickleyheightshistory.org

As part of the Senior Men’s Club presentation tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon, Todd Rossman will speak at the Sewickley YMCA about Hosanna Industries, a faith-rooted, nonprofit mission whose work involves many charitable initiatives aimed at helping its impoverished neighbors in and around the region and country.

Its full-time staff and many volunteers build and repair homes, mobilize relief workers to areas of disaster, teach and lead workshops in art and spirituality, train young people in constructions skills and lead volunteers of all ages.

Details: sewickleyymca.org/senior-mens-club

