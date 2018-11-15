Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Nov. 15

Thursday, November 15, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Can you believe Thanksgiving is just one week away? If you need a break from organizing your grocery lists, check out these great events happening around town.

Spoiled Chics at 350 Beaver St. is hosting Limoncello Nite this evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The homemade Limoncello is freezing up right now and the Chics would love for you to come in and get warm with them.

In honor of those lost at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a $1 donation for every serving of the fabulous elixir will benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

Also, 50 percent of the sale of each bracelet will be donated to the organization.

Details: 412-741-0977 or spoiledchics.com

Need a little motivation to get outside and get moving? There’s still time to register for the Sewickley 5K Turkey Trot happening Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. starting at War Memorial Park.

This event is open to everyone and features a course winding through the historic streets and neighborhoods of Sewickley. Medals will be awarded to the top three overall male/female finishers as well as the top three males/females in their respective age groups.

Proceeds benefit the Faith in Action program of the Sewickley Valley YMCA.

Details: heritagevalley.org/pages/turkey-trot

Have a great day, Sewickley!