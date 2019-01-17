Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Jan. 17

Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 6:18 AM

The weekend is in sight! Maybe you’re thinking of staying in and cooking a nice, veggie-heavy meal? If so, stop by the Winter Farmer’s Market Saturday at St. James from 9:30 a.m. to noon for fresh local winter vegetables and more.

The church is located at 200 Walnut St.

Also, Explore Sewickley is holding a second session for anyone interested in serving on its board tonight at 8 p.m. at 418 Beaver St. Get more info on the group here .

