Here’s what’s happening around town: Thursday, Dec. 20

The folks over at The Tull Family Theater know for families and children impacted by autism and other special needs, going to the movies can be overwhelming.

To allow anyone with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the show, the Walnut Street theater is hosting an inclusive, low-sensory screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” Saturday at 11 a.m.

The theater will lower the sound, keep the house lights on dim, and have a door open at all times. The film is two hours and 10 minutes long.

Tickets are available at regular prices: $11 for general admission; $8.75 for seniors, children age 10 and younger, college and military with ID. Concessions also will be available.

The theater hosted its first public low-sensory screening of “The Grinch” in November, drawing more than 90 patrons from across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties.

For more info on the theater, see thetullfamilytheater.org .

