Here’s what’s happening around town: Sunday, Jan. 27

While many birds leave Western Pennsylvania during the winter months, the cold and clear landscape of January and February provides the perfect setting to see many magnificent wild birds of prey.

Bird and nature lovers can join National Aviary ornithologist Bob Mulvihill for an Owl Prowl — a guided, after-dark nature walk to listen and look for owls in Audubon Greenway Conservation Area, Sewickley. Equipped with a call device to coax owls closer to the group, Mulvihill will lead the group through wooded paths, during which participants will enjoy a fascinating discussion about owls and their unique adaptations, as well as an introduction to the species of owls that can be found in the area.

The program will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 31. The cost is $10 per person; pre-registration is required.

To register, contact Audrey Beichner at 412-258-9463 or audrey.beichner@aviary.org

