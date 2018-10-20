Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Oct. 20

Saturday, October 20, 2018 | 7:00 AM

Sewickley Academy Senior School will present the play, “Mary Antoinette,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27 and 2 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Gregg Family Theater, 315 Academy Ave., Edgeworth.

The play contains some minor language and is rated PG-13 for themes explored. For tickets, visit the event site .

The Fourth Tuesday Book Group at Sewickley Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the library, 500 Thorn St., Sewickley.

This month’s selection will be, “Bear Town,” by Fredrick Backman. New members are welcome. See the reference librarian for a copy of the book.

No registration is required.

