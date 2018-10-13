Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Oct. 13

Saturday, October 13, 2018 | 7:00 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

If you’d like your group, club or organization’s event to be featured in this column, please email your information to cpinto-smith@tribweb.com . Please include a daytime telephone number.

————

Sweetwater Center for the Arts will offer a workshop, “Mr. Bones,” for children at 7 to 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the center, 200 Broad St., Sewickley.

Children will earn about anatomy and the proportion of our skeleton then create a line drawing, write their name in bone calligraphy and make a mini sugar skull.

Registration is required. To register, visit the Sweetwater website.

Sewickley Public Library will sponsor a class, “Managing Paper Clutter,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the library, 500 Thorn St., Sewickley.

Certified professional organizer Sandra Lane and Melanie Colusci of Bridger Financial Group will discuss what critical documents to keep and how to set up an easy-to-use file system.

Registration is required. To register visit the library website .

Carol Pinto-Smith is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Carol at cpinto-smith@tribweb.com .