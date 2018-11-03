Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Nov. 3

Saturday, November 3, 2018 | 6:18 AM

————

Boy Scout Troop 243 is conducting its annual luminaria sale through Dec. 10.

Each luminaria kit contains 10 bags, 10 5-inch candles and sand. Cost is $12 per kit. Kits will be delivered to homes on Dec. 15.

To order, email the number of kits requested with your address, email and telephone number to Pamela Lasorda at pamela916@comcast.net . Checks made out to Boy Scout Troop 243 can be mailed to Lasorda at 916 Beaver St., Sewickley PA 15143. Proceeds will benefit Scout activities and equipment.

——-

Sustainable Sewickle y will have its fall book discussion at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Penguin Book Shop, 417 Beaver St., Sewickley.

The group will discuss, “The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks,” by Terry Williams.

For details, email nsimakas@gmail.com.

