Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Nov. 24

Saturday, November 24, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Did all that pie you ate over the last few days fail to satisfy your sweet tooth? Check out “The Chocolate Boutique” coming up Monday at the Edgeworth Club.

The event, presented by Tracy McCoy and sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Sewickley Valley, starts with an optional lunch at 12:15 p.m. followed by the free program at 1:30.

McCoy will chat about —what else —chocolate, and attendees can taste some sweets as well.

All are welcome. RSVP to the Edgeworth Club at 412-741-8500. If you have any questions about the program, call 412-741-5818.

Have a great day, Sewickley!