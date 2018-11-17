Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Nov. 17

Saturday, November 17, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Good Saturday morning! Here’s are a few things happening around your hometown.

—

Looking for a way to unwind today? Check out Sahaja Meditation happening at Sewickley Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees are welcome to come enjoy the silence, peace and stress release that is always free. Newcomers welcome.

Details: 412-741-6920 or sewickleylibrary.org

—

Just a reminder — the November legislative meeting of the Quaker Valley School Board was moved to Nov. 27, due to the Thanksgiving break next week. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Edgeworth Elementary School LGI Room.

For details, click here .

—

And don’t forget — if you’re going to the Child Health ball and play tonight, we want to see your photos! Post them to our site simply by clicking Submit Your Story on our homepage.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!