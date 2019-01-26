Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Jan. 26

Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Mark your calendars for Tuesday at 7 p.m. when novelist James Charlesworth will be at Penguin Bookshop on Beaver Street.

Charlesworth, a Pennsylvania native who attended Penn State, is author of “The Patricide of George Benjamin Hill.” His first novel follows the four grown children of a self-made millionaire, an unloving man they have not had contact with in years. The siblings reunite for a final confrontation with the father they never had.

