Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Jan. 26

Saturday, January 26, 2019 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Mark your calendars for Tuesday at 7 p.m. when novelist James Charlesworth will be at Penguin Bookshop on Beaver Street.

Charlesworth, a Pennsylvania native who attended Penn State, is author of “The Patricide of George Benjamin Hill.” His first novel follows the four grown children of a self-made millionaire, an unloving man they have not had contact with in years. The siblings reunite for a final confrontation with the father they never had.

Read more here .

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!