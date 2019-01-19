Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Jan. 19

Saturday, January 19, 2019 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Is there anything better than curling up next to a fire with a good book when the weather is nasty?

Registration is open for Sewickley Public Library’s Adult Winter Reading program, which launches Tuesday.

Participants will set their own goals of reading minutes between Jan. 22 and March 22. Every 60 minutes you read is a chance to win.

Log your entries online or by using paper ballots located in the library lobby.

Anything counts — books, blogs, bedtime stories, all of it!

Click on this link and hit “Join here” to get registered.

Happy reading!

—

Have a great day, Sewickley!