Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Jan. 12

Saturday, January 12, 2019 | 6:18 AM

Interested in helping your fellow man and getting a little light cardio at the same time?

North Hills Community Outreach is seeking volunteers to shovel snow for seniors in northern Allegheny County.

Keeping driveways and sidewalks safe is especially important for our older residents.

To get involved, contact Cathy at North Hills Community Outreach at 412-307-0069 ext. 3313 or email clpschirer@nhco.org to register to volunteer.

