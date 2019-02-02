Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Feb. 2

Animal Friends will be represented in Puppy Bowl XV airing tomorrow on Animal Planet.

Animal Friends’ alumnus, Cake, storms the gridiron as part of Team Ruff as they compete in Puppy Bowl XV for the coveted Lombarky Trophy and title of MVP (Most Valuable Puppy).

Cake, a 3-month-old Boston Terrier mix, was selected to compete – giving Animal Friends the honor of participating in the Puppy Bowl for a second consecutive year. In its fifteenth year, the Puppy Bowl continues to spread the word about adopting from shelters and rescues to a national audience that exceeded 3 million viewers in 2018.

Cake, along with the rest of the 93 adoptable puppies from 51 shelters and rescues across the country, will go paw to paw and nose to nose in this year’s matchup between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Shortly after returning to Animal Friends following the filming in October, Cake was adopted by a loving family and was renamed Rinny. Now 7 months old, Cake has formed a strong bond with her new family and loves to meet new friends.

Keep an eye out for Cake as she represents the Steel City in the (second) biggest game on television.

