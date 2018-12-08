Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Dec. 8

Saturday, December 8, 2018

Hello, Sewickley!

As part of its ongoing Holiday mART, Sweetwater Center for the Arts is inviting all kids to come visit with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. today. Professional photographer Heidi Monterrubio of Heidi Lee Portraits will be there to take complimentary photos. All ages are welcome.

Holiday mART, the annual pop-up boutique and fundraiser for the art center, runs through Sunday. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., shoppers can try their luck with the Spin to Win wheel. Prizes will include discounts, coupons, memberships, gifts and more.

Be sure to stop by to stock up on unique holiday gifts before this popular event comes to a close!

Details: sweetwaterartcenter.org

