Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Dec. 22

Saturday, December 22, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Getty Images

Hello, Sewickley! will be taking a short hiatus through Jan. 1, but we do have a special gift we’d like to give our readers.

On Christmas Day, we’ll be re-airing our live coverage from Sewickley Light Up night! All the performances, interviews and merriment will be available for view on our homepage starting Christmas morning. We invite you to snuggle up in your most festive holidays jammies, grab a mug of hot chocolate or eggnog, and relive that magical evening along with us!

We wish you all a very joyous holiday. We’ll be back on Jan. 2 with more community news!

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience your neighborhood news like never before.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, Neighborhood News Network editor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!