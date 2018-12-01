Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Dec. 1

We hope you had a great time at Light Up Night last night! Let’s keep the holiday fun going with a few events happening around town this weekend.

The Sewickley Santa Parade is taking place today from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Quaker Valley Rotary Club, features local fire and police departments, the Quaker Valley Marching Band, the Sewickley Hunt Club and, of course, Santa! The fun morning is followed immediately by a performance from Michelle’s Dance Center on Broad Street, free horse-drawn carriage rides and visits with Santa at the Gazebo at Wolcott Park.

Tomorrow, from noon to 3 p.m., the Cochran Hose Company is hosting Santa at the Station from noon to 3 p.m. at 601 Thorn St. The Sewickley Fire Department will be collecting donations for the Toys for Tots program. They’ll also have food, games and prizes for the whole family. The event is free.

