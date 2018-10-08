Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Oct. 8

Monday, October 8, 2018 | 8:18 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

If you'd like your group, club or organization's event to be featured in this column, please email your information to cpinto-smith@tribweb.com.

Fern Hollow Nature Center, 1091 Glen Mitchell Road, will host a hoedown and chili cook-off from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the center.

The event will include dancing, bluegrass music, craft beer, food and drinks. Tickets are $50; and $40 for members.

For tickets, click the event site.

Those attending must be at least 21 years old. Proceeds will benefit environmental education programs at the center.

Sewickley Public Library will offer a free student financial aid basics workshop at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the library at 500 Thorn St.

Representatives of Citizens Bank will discuss the basics of financing a college education.

Parents and students are welcome.

Sweetwater Center for the Arts will sponsor a soul line dancing workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the center, 200 Broad St., Sewickley.

This dancing style uses simple line-dancing steps and applies them to R&B, pop, hip-hop and Motown music. Roland Ford will be the instructor. All ages are welcome, and no partner is necessary.

Cost is $30, $20 for members. Registration is required. To register, visit the Sweetwater website.

Carol Pinto-Smith is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Carol at cpinto-smith@tribweb.com.