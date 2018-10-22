Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Oct. 22

Monday, October 22, 2018 | 9:00 AM

Antioch Baptist Church will sponsor its annual Men’s Day Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at the church, 332 Elizabeth St., Sewickley.

The menu will include bacon, sausage, eggs, toast, potatoes, coffee, juice and tea. Donations will be accepted.

A worship service will be at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Larry Bunch, associate minister at Mount Ararat Baptist Church, Pittsburgh, will be the guest speaker.

For details, call 412-741-7688.

A Seniors for Safe Driving class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Baierl Family YMCA, 2565 Nicholson Road, McCandless.

The course is PennDOT approved and is for drivers who are at least 55 years old. Those who complete the course will receive a minimum 5 percent discount on auto insurance for three years.

For details and to register, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245 or visit the event registration page .

