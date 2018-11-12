Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Nov. 12

Monday, November 12, 2018 | 6:18 AM

A Turkey Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in the cafeteria of St. James School, 201 Broad St., Sewickley.

Early bird specials begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for 20 games and there will be special games and a 50/50 raffle. Winners will receive a certificate for a turkey or a chicken. Refreshments will be sold.

The event is sponsored by the St. James Knights of Columbus.

