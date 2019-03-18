Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, March 18

The Western Pennsylvania Civil War Roundtable monthly meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Edgeworth Elementary School.

Dave Tritinger will present “Call the Bomb Squad! Defusing the Allegheny Arsenal,” about a backhoe operator finding a cache of Civil War-era cannonballs from the Allegheny Arsenal in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood in 2017.

The Pittsburgh Bomb Squad arrived and precautions were taken to keep nearby residents safe from the 150-year-old ordinance. Tritinger, a member of the Pittsburgh Bomb Squad, will answer questions like “How many cannonballs were found? What kind of cannonballs were they? Were they still live?”

To learn more about the Western Pennsylvania Civil War Roundtable, visit http://www.wpacwrt.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/wpacwrt/

