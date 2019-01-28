Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Jan. 28

Monday, January 28, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Sewickley photographed on a rainy and foggy Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Hello, Sewickley,

Sweetwater Center for the Arts has a new guild open to all working artists and craftsmen.

The guild will host three internationally recognized historical masters, George Gaadt, John Buxton and Robert Griffing, starting at 7 p.m. today at the Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad St.

An open-panel discussion will cover their work, careers and long-time friendship. Those who attend can view examples of their work and have the opportunity for a print and book signing after meeting.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/artistguildatSCA or call Sweetwater’s office at 412-741-4405.

—

—

Have a great day, Sewickley!