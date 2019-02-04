Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Feb. 4

Monday, February 4, 2019 | 6:03 AM

The Sewickley Herald is accepting nominations for the newspaper’s annual Man, Woman and Citizen of the Year.

Through March 8, we’ll look for your recommendations of those who have given to the community. Send us a few paragraphs detailing achievements of an individual or group whom you think should be honored.

Include your name, phone number and email address so we can learn more about your choices. Letters can be sent to the Sewickley Herald, 504 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143 or emailed to nmiller@tribweb.com. Honorees will be named in the March 21 edition of the Sewickley Herald in print and online.

On May 10, the Herald will host its annual honors celebration, when the community gathers to salute a new set of honorees. We will announce more details about the event in the coming weeks.

From the beginning more than 40 years ago, B.G. Shields, then-editor of the Herald, established the award to honor select individuals who had contributed above and beyond, in quiet ways or on the public stage, as documented in the pages of the paper.

