Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Dec. 3

What a festive weekend in our community! Between Light Up Night, The Santa Parade, Santa at the Station, and Christmas at the Village at Old Economy Village, there was no shortage of holiday cheer. If you attended any of the events, we want to hear all about it and see you photos! Post them to our homepage by clicking Submit Your Story.

Speaking of Old Economy, registration is due tomorrow for the Christmas Home School Tour happening Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The tour is designed for young children from pre-school to the third grade. Students will make an ornament to take home, learn a Christmas song, hear the story of the Little Crooked Christmas Tree, pretend to decorate Christmas cookies, help make a paper chain to decorate the Village and have a party with grumpy old Belsnickel, the Pennsylvania Dutch Santa Claus. He will be checking his book to see which children are naughty and nice.

A second tour will be held Dec. 14.

Cost is $5 per person. To register, contact David Miller, museum educator, at davmiller@pa.gov or call 724-266-4500 ext. 110.

If you can’t make the tour, you can still meet Belsnickel at Old Economy Village Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests also will enjoy decorating cookies and drinking cold mulled cider. Call ahead to reserve your spot today at 724-266-4500 ext. 113. Cost is $5 per person.

