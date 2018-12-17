Here’s what’s happening around town: Monday, Dec. 17

Monday, December 17, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Are you thinking to yourself, “Oh my gosh, Christmas is next week and I still need to shop?” Would sipping a refreshing adult beverage help take the edge off?

Do both at Spoiled Chics “A Very Merry Limoncello Nite” happening this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy some ‘cello and take in some tunes while shopping new arrivals. The shop is featuring some holiday promos, discounts and giveaways as well.

Call them at 412-741-0977 or visit them here for more info.

And relax — if Santa can get his list in order by the big day, so can you!

—

—

Have a great day, Sewickley!