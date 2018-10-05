Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Oct. 5

Friday, October 5, 2018 | 7:00 AM

The Sewickley Public Library will sponsor a Robotics Club preview for children age 9 to 14 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the library, 500 Thorn St.

Children can explore six stations of Lego WeDo 2.0 kits and learn about First Lego League.

Registration is required. To register, visit the library’s website event page.

The Penguin Bookshop will host a lecture and book signing with former Pittsburgh Steeler Tunch Ilkin at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the shop, 417 Beaver St.

Ilkin will discuss his book, “In the Locker Room: Tales of the Pittsburgh Steelers from the Playing Field to the Broadcast Booth.”

Reservations are requested. For reservations, call 412-471-3838.

