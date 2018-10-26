Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Oct. 26

Sewickley Public Library will host a family story time at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Ohio Township Nature Center, 325 Nicholson Road.

There will be stories, songs and crafts for the whole family to enjoy.

Registration is required. To register, call 412-741-0937 or visit eventkeeper by 9 p.m. Oct. 28.

The 13th annual Haunted House Tour at Sewickley United Methodist Church , 337 Broad St., Sewickley, will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 at the church.

Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the door. The tour may be too intense for children younger than 11.

