Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Oct. 19

Friday, October 19, 2018 | 7:00 AM

The 13 th annual Haunted House Tour at Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad St., Sewickley, will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at the church.

Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the door. The tour may be too intense for children younger than 11.

Sewickley Academy will host its 11 th annual pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 20 in the middle and senior school cafeteria, 315 Academy Ave., Edgeworth.

Cost is $5. Proceeds will benefit local police and fire departments.

