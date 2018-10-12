Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Oct. 12

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 7:00 AM

Welcome to Hello, Sewickley!

Here’s your daily look at things to do in the Sewickley area today and in the upcoming week.

If you’d like your group, club or organization’s event to be featured in this column, please email your information to cpinto-smith@tribweb.com . Please include a daytime telephone number.

The Woman’s Club of Sewickley will meet Oct. 29 at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Sewickley.

An optional lunch will be served at noon. The free program, “Hollywood Homicides,” by Thomas Madden will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The public is welcome. Reservations are required. For reservations, call 412-741-8500. For questions, call 412-741-5818.

Sweetwater Center for the Arts will offer a workshop to create drip paint pumpkins from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the center, 200 Broad St., Sewickley.

Attendees will create a colorful piece of décor suitable for Halloween and Thanksgiving. Families are welcome. Cost is $35; members, $30.

Registration is required. To register, visit the Sweetwater website .

Carol Pinto-Smith is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Carol at cpinto-smith@tribweb.com .