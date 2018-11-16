Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Nov. 16

Friday, November 16, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

We made it to Friday! Here’s hoping your week was a great one, and now you’re ready to wind down and relax with some local fun over the next few days.

—

Get into the Thanksgiving spirit by taking in a showing of the holiday classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” at the Tull Theatre Sunday and Monday at noon. The 1987 comedy follows a stressed man, played by Steve Martin, as he desperately tries to get home for his family’s feast while stuck with an incessantly chatty travel compion played by John Candy.

Details: thetullfamilytheater.org

—

We told you about this the other day, but just as a reminder: The Sewickley Academy Middle School will present “Annie Jr.” at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow at Rea Auditorium.

The play is a telling of the iconic story of Little Orphan Annie, who remains determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The play is free and open to the public.

Reserve a seat at www.sewickley.org/tickets

—

Have a great day, Sewickley!