Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Nov. 2

The Child Health Association of Sewickley will host the annual play and ball, “Click Those Heels!” at the Ruby Slipper Romp at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Edgeworth Club, Sewickley.

The play is written, produced and performed by members of the all-volunteer organization and its friends and takes a humorous spin on, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Hors d’oeuvers will be served, and there will be a silent auction, followed by the play, dinner and dancing to music by the Earth Wind and Fire tribune band, Let’s Groove Tonight. The event is black-tie optional.

Tickets are $150 per person and must be purchased in advance. For tickets, visit the event website.

Proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations that support children.

Sewickley Public Library will offer a seminar, “De-stress for the Holidays,” at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the library, 500 Thorn St.

Certified health education specialist Leesa Dibartola will be the speaker.

Registration is required. To register, visit the library website .

