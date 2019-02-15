Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Feb. 15

Friday, February 15, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

Maria dress shop will open its doors for a final time this weekend.

The shop specialized in high-end sportswear, like Mondi, Louben and St. John, but owner Maria Mickey was as well-known for knowing what would look good on her customers — her “ladies” as she called them — as she was for the quality of garments she carried.

Fashionistas have one last chance to peruse her collection during a final liquidation sale being held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Sunday in the shop, located at 234 Beaver St.

—

What’s the Neighborhood News Network all about? With SewickleyHerald.com, we invite you to experience yourneighborhoodnewslike never before.

—

If you have anything you’d like to see promoted in this space, send it our way! Email Rachel LaBar, NeighborhoodNewsNetworkeditor, at rlabar@tribweb.com or give her a call at 412-480-7895.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

Tags:Sewickley