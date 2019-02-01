Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Feb. 1

Friday, February 1, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Hello, Sewickley,

Take the little ones to Ohio Township Community Park at 11 a.m. Saturday for Coloring with a Cop.

Kids living in Ohio Township are invited to join the Ohio Township Police Department at the Community Park’s Nature Center. Enjoy a fun hour of coloring and ask questions in a relaxing environment. Children of all ages (recommended age: 3-8 years) will have the opportunity to color and converse with uniformed police officers.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Spots are limited, so participants are asked to register at www.eventbrite.com. Registration is only required for the kids; parents do not need to fill out a separate registration.

Coloring supplies will be provided, and light refreshments will be served.

Have a great day, Sewickley!

