Here’s what’s going on around town: Wednesday, March 13

Know an energetic and enthusiastic college student or soon-to-be high school graduate? Sewickley Valley YMCA is looking for day camp counselors for the season, June 3 through Aug. 16.

Applicants must be 18 years old. Experience with children, games, songs, swimming, soccer, basketball, tennis, gymnastics, football and arts and crafts is a plus. Campers will be 3 to 9 years old. Half-day and full-day positions are available.

All positions require PA State Police, PA Child Abuse History and FBI Fingerprint Clearances and includes a free YMCA membership

Call 412-741-9622 ext. 112 or email rvilseck@sewickleyymca.org for more information.

