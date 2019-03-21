Here’s what’s going on around town: Thursday, March 21

Thursday, March 21, 2019 | 6:00 AM

The Alliance for Aquatic Resource Monitoring, Mountain Watershed Association and the Breathe Project will hold a stream and pipeline monitoring workshop focusing on the Shell Falcon Pipeline from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fern Hollow Nature Center.

Leaders will discuss how to assess and report violations during development, which includes erosion and sedimentation control issues and drilling fluid spills. Volunteers will learn how to monitor surface water quality to detect pollution events. There will be a short presentation on the existing regulations that exist around pipeline development in the state and what private residents near drilling sites need to do in order to protect their drinking water.

A box lunch will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring a drink. Limited spots are available. Register at https://breatheproject.org. For more information or questions, contact Natalie McNeill at mcneilln@dickinson.edu or 717-254-8143.

