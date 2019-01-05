Hello, Sewickley! Here’s what’s happening around town: Saturday, Jan. 5

Saturday, January 5, 2019 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

Calling all curious minds.

The Sewickley Query Club has two meetings this month, the first coming up on Monday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. in the upstairs Community Room of the Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St.

Topics to be discussed include genetic engineering with Steve Houghton and how the internet has changed our economy with Sandy Inman.

The topic of the Jan. 28 meeting is the Dust Bowl with special guest Todd DePastino.

