Hello, Sewickley! Here’s what’s happening around town: Friday, Nov. 30

Friday, November 30, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Hello, Sewickley!

It’s Light Up Night! That magical night when the Sewickley community comes together for an evening of holiday merriment is finally here. The Herald staff will be out in full force, so be sure to say hello if you see us out and about or stop by our office at 504 Beaver St. for a man-on-the-street interview! We’d love to talk about what makes Light Up Night so special to you.

We’ll also be snapping lots of photos, posting videos and giving you a rundown of how the evening unfolds. Check our site often for coverage of all the evening’s activity!

We’d also love to see your own photos from the event – just click “Submit Your Story” on our homepage and show us how you ushered in another holiday season in Sewickley!

You can read all about everything happening around town tonight here .

Now bundle up, get ready to make merry and let’s have a great evening in Sewickley!

Have a great day, Sewickley!