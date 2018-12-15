Have you checked out the Ohio Valley Lines Model Railroad yet this holiday season?

Saturday, December 15, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review An N Scale train rides along the track at the Ohio Valley Lines Model Railroad on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

As our Christmas countdown continues, today is a great day to make the short trip north to Ambridge to the Ohio Valley Lines Model Railroad at 1225 Merchant St.

The group’s annual holiday shows started after Thanksgiving and runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit the group’s website here , or read the story we published in November here .

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 10 sleeps until Christmas.