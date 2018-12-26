‘Hamilton’ gives Sewickley-area residents a chance to see one of their own

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 9:54 AM

Joan Marcus Peter Matthew Smith appears as King George in the Broadway musical âHamilton.â

The Broadway hit “Hamilton” opens Jan. 1 for a 31-performance run in Pittsburgh. For people in the Sewickley Valley, the show offers a chance to see one of their own, Peter Matthew Smith, in a starring role.

Smith, 41, is a Sewickley native and 1995 Quaker Valley High School alumnus who now has a successful performing arts career.

Smith plays King George in the touring production that opens Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 28 at the Benedum Center downtown.

“I’m so excited to bring this show to Pittsburgh and to be in the company that gets to do it,” Smith told the Sewickley Herald in a Dec. 10 story . “When I saw that Pittsburgh was on the schedule, I was like, ‘Yes! This is going to be awesome!’”

Although tickets can be tough to obtain, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is offering a digital lottery held two days before each performance for the slim chance to win up to a pair of 40 $10 seats being offered for all shows.

Smith is also a judge of the Williams Sing Off, an event hosted by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust every New Year’s Eve as a part of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh. Five young artists will be selected to be evaluated by Smith and the winner will perform live at the Dollar Bank Stage at 7th Street & Penn Avenue on New Year’s Eve.