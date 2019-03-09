Gaydos appointed chairwoman of Economic Development subcommittee

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 6:00 AM

State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, was officially sworn into office Jan. 1, 2019. State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, was officially sworn into office Jan. 1, 2019.

State Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, has been appointed chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, under the House Commerce Committee. In general, the House Commerce Committee focuses on business, finance and economic development in Pennsylvania.

“I am very honored to be appointed as chairwoman of the Economic Development Subcommittee,” said Gaydos in a press release.

“I want to thank House Commerce Committee Chairman Mark Keller for his confidence in me to lead this exciting and important subcommittee. I am eager to use my 25 years in business, finance and entrepreneurial development to help make Pennsylvania a better place for businesses to growth, economic expansion and good jobs.”

Gaydos was sworn into office for her first term, representing the 44th Legislative District which encompasses 14 municipalities in Allegheny County including Aleppo Township, Bell Acres, Crescent Township, Edgeworth, Findlay Township, Glen Osborne, Glenfield, Haysville, Moon Township, North Fayette Township, Ohio Township, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights and Sewickley Hills.

